Odisha: Devotees throng Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri on Snana Purnima

Thousands of devotees thronged Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri on the occasion of Snana Purnima on Saturday. Snana Purnima is a festival in Odisha in which Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings is brought out of the sanctum sanctorum to Snana Mandap.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also attended the Snana Purnima and paid obeisance at the Jagannath Temple Speaking to ANI, CM Majhi said, "Today evening on the eve of the Snana Purnima festival I received the darshan of Gajanan Bhesh of Lord Jagannath in the evening and was blessed by the lord. I have prayed for the prosperity of the people of Odisha."

"I also prayed for the welfare of the people and the successful performance of the coming Sri Gundicha Ratha Yatra," he added. The deities undergo ceremonial baths on the special bathing platform with 108 pitchers of sacred water.

The deities are then adorned in Gajanana Besha, which means they are dressed to resemble Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity. This is one of the rare occasions when deities are publicly visible, allowing devotees a close view ahead of the famous Rath Yatra.

Researchers mention that this unique darshan was first granted to Pandit Ganapati Bhatt from the Mahaganapatya community in Maharashtra during the 15th century. Bhatt, a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha, travelled to the ancient shrine in Puri with the hope of having a darshan of Lord Jagannath.

On Snana Purnima day, he observed the 'Chaturdha Murti' (four idols) on the Snana Mandap, but he was disappointed because he had hoped to see his presiding deity, Lord Ganesha, in Lord Jagannath. In response, it is believed that Lord Jagannath, disguised as a 'sebayat' (temple servitor), encouraged Pandit Bhatt to return to the Sri Mandir.

To Bhatt's amazement, he then witnessed the cherished vision of Lord Ganesha on the same Snana Mandap. Since that day, the deities are adorned in the enchanting 'Gajanan Besha' or 'Gaja Besha' or 'Hati Besha' every year on this sacred occasion. (ANI)

