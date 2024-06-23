Every skilled Indian professional is changemaker and ambassador of India: Jayant Chaudhary

To empower Indian nurses with global career opportunities, Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, felicitated 32 healthcare professionals on Saturday for successfully completing the B1 level of German language training. The training aims to equip the nurses with the necessary language skills for a successful career and livelihood in Germany.

This development reaffirms the Government's commitment to making India the global hub for skilled talent and outlines the ambitious strategies under the Skill India Mission. The two- to three-month comprehensive residential training programme was imparted to all the candidates under the Skill India International initiative who have completed their B.Sc. Nursing or the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) programs. Delivered by professional German native trainers, the program ensures that participants receive top-notch language education.

On the occasion, Jayant Chaudhary said, "India has a great demographic dividend, that is a clear path towards transforming our country and our rural hinterland into a developed economy by 2047.With this, there is also a growing skill gap in the world today, even in the contracting global economy, approximately 8.5 crore opportunities will be there in the world by 2030. And how many of these opportunities are grabbed by our aspiring young professionals will decide the future path of our economy." "In fact, in Germany alone, with their ageing population, there would be approximately 18 Lakh job opportunities available for suitable candidates. Therefore, it's imperative that we have the right approach to fill these positions in a focused manner, and Skill India's International's strong connect with the industry can fulfil this gap and I must congratulate every candidate as each of you is a changemaker and an ambassador of India," he added.

The Minister highlighted the successful placement of over 58,000 skilled Indians in various countries as part of India's mission to become a global skilling powerhouse. He praised the efforts of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and NSDC International in providing high-quality training to Indian youth aiming for overseas employment.

He congratulated the successful candidates and personally handed them their placement offers, inspiring confidence and enthusiasm for their future roles. All 32 candidates cleared the B1 German Language Training through TELC. They will be placed with the leading hospitals and employers, earning between 2300 and 2700 euros per month (over 2 lakh INR), with B2 training included. After completing B2 in Germany, their salary will increase to approximately 3 to 4 lakh INR.

German Ambassador Dr. Philipp Ackermann praised the skilling ecosystem of India and hoped this would be the start of many other such opportunities, he said, "The growing skill gap in Germany, particularly in the healthcare sector, poses a significant challenge. Therefore, we felt the need to find a solution to offer, which is structured migration, which not only caters to the skill gap but also offers us the quality expected to meet the demands of the healthcare Industry. This is where India's education system, robust skilling infrastructure, and extensive training programs are helping bridge this gap. We are immensely grateful to NSDC International for their robust efforts, as in just two months, they managed to prepare this young workforce for Germany." The Minister, the German Ambassador, along with Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary MSDE and Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, flagged off the bus, taking the candidates to the airport and boosting their morale.

NSDC, under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, NSDC International, has made significant progress in positioning India as a dependable source of skilled workers. NSDC International had partnered with Auxila Academy, a Takt Group company, for the German language training programme and was instrumental in helping them find the right career opportunities in Germany.

This initiative not only opens up lucrative career opportunities for Indian nurses but also addresses the growing demand for skilled nursing professionals in Germany. Under the Skill India International Initiative, there is a strong commitment to enhance the skills and employability of Indian youth, paving the way for their success on the global stage. (ANI)

