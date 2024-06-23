Left Menu

Goa: 10th edition of anti-narcotic run successfully held despite rain

SP (ANC) Akshat Kaushal IPS.
The Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Goa Police hosted the 10th edition of its annual anti-narcotic run in Panaji on Saturday, marking a significant event in the ongoing celebrations ahead of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, Superintendent of Police (SP) ANC said in a press release. Minister of Social Welfare Subhash Phal Desai and DGP Jaspal Singh, flagged off the 10 km run in the presence of SP (ANC) Akshat Kaushal IPS and other police officers under the theme "Run Against Drugs" from Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji.

SP (ANC) Akshat Kaushal, IPS, said that the focus of the anti-narcotic cell was not only on enforcement but also on raising awareness. SP (ANC) Akshat Kaushal IPS said, "The message behind the race is to send a message to all citizens, especially youth, to stay away from drugs. At ANC we lay a lot of emphasis on educating the youth about the ill effects of drugs. We are asking the participants to chase the runner's high and not the high they get from drugs. Despite the weather people have turned up in large numbers and they are running."

With around 1000 registrants, the event saw the participation of approximately 400 runners, including youth, women, police forces, and community members from various walks of life. Despite the rain, participants ran with immense enthusiasm, demonstrating their commitment to the cause. The event was graced by Chief Guest Subhash Phaldesai, Minister of Social Welfare, River Navigation, Archives and Archaeology in the Government of Goa, who inaugurated the run and delivered an inspiring speech.

Minister Phaldesai emphasized the importance of maintaining a drug-free lifestyle and encouraged the youth to engage in healthy and productive activities. DGP Jaspal Singh, the Guest of Honour, highlighted the critical role of public outreach in combating narcotics. He commended the efforts of Goa Police in organizing such impactful events and reiterated the importance of community involvement in the fight against drug abuse.

The Anti Narcotics Week includes a series of events aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drug use and promoting healthy lifestyles. The run serves as a vibrant platform to unite the community against the menace of narcotics and reinforces the ongoing efforts of the Anti Narcotics Cell in Goa. (ANI)

