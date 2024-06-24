Malaysian Women Amplify Voices Through Digital Activism
Malaysian women are leveraging digital tools and social media to combat discrimination and push for equal rights. Campaigns such as #MakeSchoolASaferPlace and #MeToo have sparked national debates and policy changes in education and legal protections. Despite challenges like online harassment and censorship, their digital activism continues to make significant impacts.
By Rabi'ah Aminudin, International Islamic University Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, Jun 24 (360info) – From individual voices to collective movements, Malaysian women are increasingly wielding the power of digital tools to address discrimination and advocate for equality.
In 2021, a pivotal online movement led by 17-year-old Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam, known as the #MakeSchoolASaferPlace campaign, unveiled the rampant issue of sexual harassment in schools, propelling national conversations and demands for institutional reforms.
With a high internet penetration rate of 97.4 percent and social media usage at 83.1 percent, Malaysia's women are bypassing traditional media gatekeepers to directly highlight their causes, influencing policy, and fostering change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Social Media Stunt: Teens Fatally Struck by Train in Nashik
US Domestic News Round-Up: Social Media Laws, Space Legend Lost, and High-Stakes Trials
Meta Platforms to Harness EU Social Media Content for AI Training
Major Updates: US Social Media Safeguards and Trump Tax Pledges
Indonesian Youth and the Social Media Influence on Eating Disorders