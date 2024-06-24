Malaysian Women Amplify Voices Through Digital Activism

By Rabi'ah Aminudin, International Islamic University Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, Jun 24 (360info) – From individual voices to collective movements, Malaysian women are increasingly wielding the power of digital tools to address discrimination and advocate for equality.

In 2021, a pivotal online movement led by 17-year-old Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam, known as the #MakeSchoolASaferPlace campaign, unveiled the rampant issue of sexual harassment in schools, propelling national conversations and demands for institutional reforms.

With a high internet penetration rate of 97.4 percent and social media usage at 83.1 percent, Malaysia's women are bypassing traditional media gatekeepers to directly highlight their causes, influencing policy, and fostering change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)