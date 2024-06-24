Left Menu

Malaysian Women Amplify Voices Through Digital Activism

Malaysian women are leveraging digital tools and social media to combat discrimination and push for equal rights. Campaigns such as #MakeSchoolASaferPlace and #MeToo have sparked national debates and policy changes in education and legal protections. Despite challenges like online harassment and censorship, their digital activism continues to make significant impacts.

By Rabi'ah Aminudin, International Islamic University Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, Jun 24 (360info) – From individual voices to collective movements, Malaysian women are increasingly wielding the power of digital tools to address discrimination and advocate for equality.

In 2021, a pivotal online movement led by 17-year-old Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam, known as the #MakeSchoolASaferPlace campaign, unveiled the rampant issue of sexual harassment in schools, propelling national conversations and demands for institutional reforms.

With a high internet penetration rate of 97.4 percent and social media usage at 83.1 percent, Malaysia's women are bypassing traditional media gatekeepers to directly highlight their causes, influencing policy, and fostering change.

