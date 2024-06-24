Left Menu

Barriers to Rooftop Solar Power Adoption in India Revealed

A survey by Luminous Power Technologies identifies high installation costs and lack of skilled workforce as major barriers to the adoption of rooftop solar power in India. The survey, covering 4,318 respondents across 5 metros and 8 non-metro cities, highlights the need for specialized skills and financial awareness among consumers.

A recent survey conducted by Luminous Power Technologies has unveiled the primary obstacles hindering the adoption of rooftop solar power in India. According to the study, high installation costs and a lack of skilled workforce rank among the top challenges.

The survey engaged 4,318 respondents from five metro cities and eight non-metro cities. Notably, around 90 percent of the participants in the 'Solar Spectrum of New India' survey acknowledged the need for specialized skills in solar panel installation, while 45 percent highlighted the unavailability of local skilled labor.

The report states, 'The top barriers to the adoption of solar power in India are shortage of specialized skills, perceived cost implications, and accessibility.' Adding weight to these findings, 59 percent of respondents expressed concerns over the high initial installation costs.

Furthermore, a significant proportion of those surveyed believe the implementation of solar power solutions incurs slightly higher costs compared to traditional energy sources. This indicates the necessity to raise awareness about the financial schemes and avenues available for consumers interested in adopting solar solutions, yet hesitant due to cost-related reservations.

Luminous Power Technologies, a manufacturer of solar panels, batteries, and inverters, spearheaded this survey.

