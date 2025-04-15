Vokkaligara Sangha Decries Caste Census; Calls for Fresh Survey Amid Political Tensions
The Vokkaligara Sangha, representing the influential Vokkaliga community, is urging the Karnataka government to reject the caste census report, terming it 'unscientific' and potentially misleading. The Sangha plans to unite with other communities for a large-scale protest, pushing for a new statewide survey.
- Country:
- India
The Vokkaligara Sangha, the leading body of the prominent Vokkaliga community in Karnataka, has voiced strong opposition to the state-released caste census report. Declaring the findings "unscientific," the Sangha has called for a rejection of the report and the initiation of a new survey.
Kenchappa Gowda, President of the Sangha, highlighted grievances of alleged injustice shared with communities like the Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Brahmins. If the government continues with the implementation, he warned of a massive agitation involving these communities.
There are fears that reported population numbers might alter perceptions of caste strengths, sparking political debate. A meeting to plan large-scale protests is in the works, and community leaders are rallying to show state-wide resistance against enforcing the current report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
