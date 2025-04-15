Vokkaligara Sangha Decries Caste Census; Calls for Fresh Survey Amid Political Tensions

The Vokkaligara Sangha, the leading body of the prominent Vokkaliga community in Karnataka, has voiced strong opposition to the state-released caste census report. Declaring the findings "unscientific," the Sangha has called for a rejection of the report and the initiation of a new survey.

Kenchappa Gowda, President of the Sangha, highlighted grievances of alleged injustice shared with communities like the Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Brahmins. If the government continues with the implementation, he warned of a massive agitation involving these communities.

There are fears that reported population numbers might alter perceptions of caste strengths, sparking political debate. A meeting to plan large-scale protests is in the works, and community leaders are rallying to show state-wide resistance against enforcing the current report.

(With inputs from agencies.)