Left Menu

Vokkaligara Sangha Decries Caste Census; Calls for Fresh Survey Amid Political Tensions

The Vokkaligara Sangha, representing the influential Vokkaliga community, is urging the Karnataka government to reject the caste census report, terming it 'unscientific' and potentially misleading. The Sangha plans to unite with other communities for a large-scale protest, pushing for a new statewide survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:39 IST
Vokkaligara Sangha Decries Caste Census; Calls for Fresh Survey Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vokkaligara Sangha, the leading body of the prominent Vokkaliga community in Karnataka, has voiced strong opposition to the state-released caste census report. Declaring the findings "unscientific," the Sangha has called for a rejection of the report and the initiation of a new survey.

Kenchappa Gowda, President of the Sangha, highlighted grievances of alleged injustice shared with communities like the Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Brahmins. If the government continues with the implementation, he warned of a massive agitation involving these communities.

There are fears that reported population numbers might alter perceptions of caste strengths, sparking political debate. A meeting to plan large-scale protests is in the works, and community leaders are rallying to show state-wide resistance against enforcing the current report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025