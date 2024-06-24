Gujarat government runs statewide campaign to eradicate Sickle cell disease

The Gujarat government commenced a statewide campaign to eradicate Sickle cell disease. Around 65,000 people are to be examined under the initiative undertaken by the state government. The campaign began in Mandvi Tehsil of Gujarat, and is primarily focused on rural areas. The government began its campaign on World Sickle Cell Day (June 19) and it will end on July 3rd.

Teams of doctors have been deployed in parts of the state, and over 50 hospitals have been involved in the campaign. Notably, sickle cell disease is a series of genetic red blood cell abnormalities that adversely affect haemoglobin levels in the body. Due to genetic mutations, RCBs become sickle-shaped. Currently, there is no cure for this disease.

Chief District Health Officer, Dr. Anil Patel, said, "Like every year we are spreading sickle cell disease awareness." Symptomatic individuals will be sent to the district hospital for further treatment. Some of the symptoms of this disease are anaemia, joint pain, breathing problems, and jaundice.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide campaign to curb sickle cell disease. Around 10 per cent of Gujarat's population, which is around 8.5 million, have been affected by the disease.

Earlier in the month of April, microbiologist Dr Yazdi Maneksha Italia, who pioneered the development of India's first sickle cell anaemia control programme of the Gujarat government, was conferred with the Padma Shri award. Italia is among the 21 contributors to the counselling modules on sickle cell disease by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which aims to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia by 2047.

On winning the award, Italia said, "We are working in a tribal area, and sickle cell anaemia is a tribal health issue. It is a hereditary disease that is passed on from parents to children, and the treatment given for it is also different. We have been doing it for 40 years. Now the government has implemented it for the nation, and by 2047 we will reduce the number of patients with sickle cell anaemia to zero, so this is a very good thing. (ANI)

