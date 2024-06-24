Left Menu

Telangana: Cheetah spotted in village of Rangareddy district

The locals spotted the cheetah on Saturday and the forest officials are trying to catch him.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:40 IST
Telangana: Cheetah spotted in village of Rangareddy district
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cheetah was spotted in Ghansimiaguda village of Shamshabad in the suburbs of Rangareddy district and efforts are to catch the big cat, a forest official said. The locals spotted the cheetah on Saturday and the forest officials are trying to catch him.

They have set up trap cameras and made cages ready. According to Vijayanand Rao, the forest official of Shamshabad, "A cheetah was spotted by locals in Ghansimiaguda on the night of June 22. We tried tracing out the cheetah yesterday but could not. We are now setting up 10 trap cameras. We are also getting 2 cages by tonight."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024