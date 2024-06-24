Telangana: Cheetah spotted in village of Rangareddy district

A cheetah was spotted in Ghansimiaguda village of Shamshabad in the suburbs of Rangareddy district and efforts are to catch the big cat, a forest official said. The locals spotted the cheetah on Saturday and the forest officials are trying to catch him.

They have set up trap cameras and made cages ready. According to Vijayanand Rao, the forest official of Shamshabad, "A cheetah was spotted by locals in Ghansimiaguda on the night of June 22. We tried tracing out the cheetah yesterday but could not. We are now setting up 10 trap cameras. We are also getting 2 cages by tonight."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

