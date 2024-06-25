NTPC to Raise Rs 12,000 Crore Through Bonds for Expansion

State-owned power giant NTPC announced on Tuesday that its board will contemplate a proposal to raise as much as Rs 12,000 crore through bond issuance.

The board of directors is scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Saturday, June 29, to discuss the issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, according to a BSE filing.

NTPC, one of India's leading power-generating companies, reported a total income of Rs 1,81,166 crore for FY24, compared to Rs 177,977 crore in the previous year. The company's profit after tax (PAT) for FY24 surged by 25% to Rs 21,332 crore from the previous year's Rs 17,121 crore. NTPC recently informed analysts about its ongoing and upcoming capital expenditure projects, including Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) projects and renewable energy initiatives like hydro-based projects. For FY24, NTPC's capital expenditure stood at Rs 34,943 crore, slightly lower than the previous year's Rs 35,204 crore.

