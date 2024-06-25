Social Media Harassment Leads to Scrap Collector's Tragic Suicide
A 63-year-old scrap collector, Pratap Ram, committed suicide after enduring relentless harassment from local youths over a viral video. The harassers, influenced by a vlogger's post, mocked Ram, leading him to take his own life. Authorities have initiated an investigation and vow strict action against the culprits.
In a tragic turn of events, Pratap Ram, a 63-year-old scrap collector, ended his life amidst relentless harassment by a group of youths.
The harassment stemmed from a viral video posted by vlogger Shivam Lakhara, capturing Ram pulling a cart overloaded with scrap materials under the scorching sun.
As the video gained traction, local youths began mocking Ram, prompting him to take the drastic step of suicide. Despite the severity of the situation, authorities have assured strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.
