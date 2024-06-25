Governor R N Ravi Calls for Disruption of Drug and Illicit Alcohol Supply Chains
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi emphasized the need to disrupt the supply chains of drugs and illicit alcohol to combat social evils. He expressed concerns over the lack of enforcement and cited widespread drug use among students. Ravi stressed the importance of civil society's role and the grave threat posed by international drug cartels.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday stressed the urgent need to disrupt the supply chains of drugs and illicit alcohol as part of efforts to combat these social evils.
During the launch of a national awareness campaign at Raj Bhavan on the eve of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Governor noted that while civil societies have raised awareness, disruption on the supply side remains critical in the "war against drugs and illicit alcohol".
He shared concerns from parents regarding the rampant drug use among students and pointed to recent large recoveries of synthetic and semi-synthetic drugs, which indicate the widespread nature of the issue.
Ravi highlighted the role of international drug cartels and warned that ignoring this threat could worsen the problem.
He also referenced the tragic deaths due to illicit liquor consumption in various districts, deeming the situation "unacceptable".
Underscoring the dual focus on demand and supply, the Governor praised the efforts of entities like the IRDRP Trust and MAEGA Trust in raising awareness and urged continued action from civil society.
