Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS Delhi

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, was discharged on Thursday afternoon. The BJP veteran was discharged at around 2 pm on Thursday.

According to hospital sources, Advani was admitted to the AIIMS at around 10.30 pm on June 26. He was undergoing treatment in the department of urology. "He was treated under Dr. Amlesh Seth and was under observation," hospital sources said.

Doctors said that the 96-year-old's condition was stable. (ANI)

