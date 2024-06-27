Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS Delhi
According to hospital sources, Advani was admitted to the AIIMS at around 10.30 pm on June 26. He was undergoing treatment in the department of urology.
ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, was discharged on Thursday afternoon. The BJP veteran was discharged at around 2 pm on Thursday.
According to hospital sources, Advani was admitted to the AIIMS at around 10.30 pm on June 26. He was undergoing treatment in the department of urology. "He was treated under Dr. Amlesh Seth and was under observation," hospital sources said.
Doctors said that the 96-year-old's condition was stable. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's regular participation at G7 summit points to increasing recognition of New Delhi's efforts to address global challenges: FS Kwatra.
Entertainment Buzz: Shkreli's Album Saga, 'The Boys' Political Dive, BTS Jin Discharged
Reasi terror attack: 10 critically injured discharged, 5 stable in J-K hospital
Deadly Heatwave Grips Northern India: Over 50 Lives Lost in New Delhi
Historic State Visit: Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi to Bolster Indo-Bangla Ties