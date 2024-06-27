Piramal Exits Archean Chemical: Shares Sold for Rs 822 Crore

Piramal Natural Resources and two other entities exited Archean Chemical Industries on Thursday by selling their entire 10 percent shareholding for Rs 822 crore through open market transactions.

India Resurgence Fund - Scheme 1 & 2, affiliates of India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), offloaded shares of the speciality marine chemical manufacturer through separate bulk deals on the BSE.

India Resurgence Fund, an India-focused distressed investment platform sponsored by Piramal Enterprises Ltd and Bain Capital Credit, also sold Archean Chemical shares on the exchange. Nearly 1.25 crore shares or 10.13 percent stake of Chennai-based Archean Chemical Industries changed hands on the bourse.

