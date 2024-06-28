Delhi's Power Surge: Soaring Temps Drive Electricity Demand to New Highs
Delhi has seen a significant jump in temperature-related electricity demand. Peak demand increased by an average of 711 MW on the hottest and most humid days, according to a report by IEEFA. The analysis suggests that cooling and heating requirements are the primary drivers of this growth.
Delhi has experienced a significant increase in temperature-related electricity demand over the past 12 months, with peak usage growing by an average of 711 megawatts (MW) on the hottest and most humid days, according to a newly published analysis.
An independent think tank, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), reported that Delhi's peak power demand rose by an average of 506 MW on cold and dry days and only 188 MW on moderate days, based on wet-bulb temperature (WBT) measurements.
The report highlights that Delhi's recent power demand growth is largely driven by the need for cooling and heating, with economic growth factors playing a smaller role. The frequency of very hot and humid days has increased significantly, implying a pressing need for more reliable electricity and better energy efficiency programs.
