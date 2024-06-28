Left Menu

Massive Rally in Manipur Calls for State Integrity

Thousands in Manipur participated in a rally organized by COCOMI, demanding territorial and administrative integrity. The four-kilometer procession, consisting of students, women, youths, and village volunteers, protested against illegal immigrants from Myanmar. Ethnic conflicts have resulted in over 200 deaths and thousands homeless in Manipur.

Massive Rally in Manipur Calls for State Integrity
Thousands of people in Manipur came together on Friday in a rally organized by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), demanding the preservation of the state's territorial and administrative integrity.

The rally commenced at Thau ground in Imphal West district and covered a distance of four kilometers, concluding at Khuman Lampak stadium. The participants included school and college students, women, youths, and village volunteers, all uniting to voice their concerns about illegal immigration from neighboring Myanmar.

Chants of 'save indigenous and rightful citizens of India', 'no separate administration', and 'save territorial integrity of Manipur' echoed throughout the procession. The ethnic strife between the Meiteis of the Imphal valley and the Kukis from the hills has resulted in over 200 deaths and left thousands displaced in the northeastern state.

