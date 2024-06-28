Massive Rally in Manipur Calls for State Integrity

Thousands of people in Manipur came together on Friday in a rally organized by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), demanding the preservation of the state's territorial and administrative integrity.

The rally commenced at Thau ground in Imphal West district and covered a distance of four kilometers, concluding at Khuman Lampak stadium. The participants included school and college students, women, youths, and village volunteers, all uniting to voice their concerns about illegal immigration from neighboring Myanmar.

Chants of 'save indigenous and rightful citizens of India', 'no separate administration', and 'save territorial integrity of Manipur' echoed throughout the procession. The ethnic strife between the Meiteis of the Imphal valley and the Kukis from the hills has resulted in over 200 deaths and left thousands displaced in the northeastern state.

