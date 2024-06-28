Maharashtra Government Slashes VAT on Fuel in Mumbai Region

The Maharashtra government has announced a significant reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on fuel, providing relief to residents of the Mumbai metropolitan region. The decision, unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar during the annual state budget presentation, will make petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre and diesel by Rs 2.60 per litre.

This tax cut, however, is exclusive to the Mumbai metropolitan area, as emphasized by Pawar. He further disclosed that the relief measure will impact the state exchequer by Rs 200 crore.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later clarified the procedural timeline, stating, 'The VAT cut has been proposed in the budget. Once the budget is passed by the state legislative assembly and council, the decision will come into effect from July 1.'

