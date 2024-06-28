Maharashtra Unveils Subsidies and Schemes in 2024-25 Budget
Maharashtra's Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced the continuation of a Rs 5 per litre milk subsidy in the 2024-25 budget. The budget includes subsidies for farmers, new medical colleges, schemes for sheep and poultry rearing, storage facilities for agriculture, and financial aid for women purchasing e-rickshaws.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced the continuation of a Rs 5 per litre milk subsidy while presenting the state's 2024-25 budget. The budget, the last before the assembly elections, addresses various sectors.
Pawar detailed the distribution of Rs 223.83 crore in subsidies to 2.93 lakh registered milk producers. He also announced 18 new medical colleges and significant investments in farmer aid and insurance.
The budget introduces a scheme promoting sheep and poultry rearing, establishes fish markets, and provides storage facilities for agricultural produce. Additionally, 10,000 women will receive financial assistance for purchasing e-rickshaws under a new 'pink e-rickshaw' scheme.
