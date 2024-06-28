Maharashtra Unveils Subsidies and Schemes in 2024-25 Budget

Maharashtra's Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced the continuation of a Rs 5 per litre milk subsidy while presenting the state's 2024-25 budget. The budget, the last before the assembly elections, addresses various sectors.

Pawar detailed the distribution of Rs 223.83 crore in subsidies to 2.93 lakh registered milk producers. He also announced 18 new medical colleges and significant investments in farmer aid and insurance.

The budget introduces a scheme promoting sheep and poultry rearing, establishes fish markets, and provides storage facilities for agricultural produce. Additionally, 10,000 women will receive financial assistance for purchasing e-rickshaws under a new 'pink e-rickshaw' scheme.

