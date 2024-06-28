Naresh Dhoundiyal: The Guardian Angel of Delhi NCR

New Delhi: Naresh Dhoundiyal and his dedicated team at the Amrita Chander Jankalyan Charitable Trust are embarking on a transformative mission to uplift the underprivileged in Delhi NCR.

The Trust operates on three core principles: universal love and respect, the transformative power of education, and the noble act of helping others. Their comprehensive initiatives range from providing school supplies and tutoring to disadvantaged children, organizing free medical check-ups, to distributing food to the hungry.

Furthermore, they extend support to orphaned children by supplying essential items and nurturing a caring environment, and they strive to improve the lives of the elderly in care homes. 'We aim to bring joy to the forgotten and make significant changes in our community,' said Naresh Dhoundiyal.

Their relentless dedication is making Delhi NCR a better place to live. For more details or to contribute, contact Naresh Dhoundiyal via email at naresh.amritachander@gmail.com or visit their website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)