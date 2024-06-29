"UGC training 15 lakh teachers through Malaviya Mission Program": Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that the UGC is training approximately 15 lakh teachers in the higher education system through a program called 'Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Program'. While addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Friday, Kumar also said that they are discussing various ways to integrate skill education as part of the degree programs to increase employment opportunities for the students.

"So we are discussing how to provide our students with multidisciplinary and holistic education. How to integrate skill education as part of the degree programs so that the employment opportunities for our students will increase," he said. "How to reach out to the students who come from rural backgrounds, socially and economically weaker sections using digital technology, using online programs," Kumar added.

The UGC Chairman said that under the national education policy, they are also requesting the universities to open more off-campus centers to increase the intake of students. "We are also requesting the universities to open more off-campus centers so that the intake of students will increase and we will be in a position to make our education more accessible and equitable," he said.

"Teachers form the backbone of our education system and UGC is now training nearly 15 lakh teachers in the higher education system through a program called 'Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Program'. This is a completely online two-week training for the teachers and at the same time we are also working on strengthening the research ecosystem in our universities," Kumar added. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced new dates for UGC-NET June 2024 exams, Joint CSIR UGC NET exams, and NCET (National Common Entrance Test) 2024 Exams.

As per the issued notice, the UGC NET June 2024 exams will be conducted between August 21 and September 4, the Joint CSIR UGC NET will be conducted from July 25 to July 27 and the NCET exams will be conducted on July 10. These exams will be computer-based, including the exam of UGC-NET, as, earlier, the UGC NET June 2024 Cycle examination was held in Pen & paper (offline) mode. However, it will now be held in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The Ministry of Education on June 19, canceled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across different cities of the country. The reason cited by the Education Ministry for the cancellation of the exam was - "To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be canceled." (ANI)

