UN Warns Only 17% of Global Development Targets Are On Track

The United Nations issued a stark warning on Friday: Just 17% of its 169 targets aimed at improving life for over 7 billion people globally are on course to be achieved by the 2030 deadline.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented the annual assessment, stating, 'The report reveals the world is earning a failing grade.' Established in 2015, the 17 broad-ranging development goals, from eradicating global poverty to ensuring gender equality, feature 169 precise targets to be met by the end of the decade.

The analysis highlights that nearly half the targets show minimal or moderate progress, with over one-third either stalled or regressing. Only 17% are on track for completion. 'The takeaway is simple,' emphasized Guterres. 'Our shortcomings in securing peace, tackling climate change, and enhancing international finance are impeding development.' The report attributes additional struggles to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting a spike of 23 million people falling into extreme poverty and over 100 million more experiencing hunger in 2022 compared to 2019.

