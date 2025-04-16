Kerala's Bold Initiatives: Combating Drugs, Poverty, and Corruption

The state of Kerala is intensifying its battle against drug abuse with a robust anti-drug campaign involving political parties and community leaders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced. The initiative includes forming a 'think tank' to tackle youth violence related to drug use.

Vijayan highlighted the state's efforts to eradicate extreme poverty by 2025, with 78.74% of identified families now out of poverty. He also noted the progress in making Dharmadam the first poverty-free constituency in Kerala.

Additionally, the government's anti-corruption drive, led by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, has resulted in multiple arrests and cases, strengthening public trust and accountability through operations like 'Operation Spot Trap'.

