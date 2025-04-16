Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Initiatives: Combating Drugs, Poverty, and Corruption

Kerala intensifies its anti-drug campaign with political and community involvement. A 'think tank' is formed to address drug-related violence. The state also focuses on eradicating extreme poverty and corruption, launching operations and initiatives to ensure public welfare and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:03 IST
Kerala's Bold Initiatives: Combating Drugs, Poverty, and Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Kerala is intensifying its battle against drug abuse with a robust anti-drug campaign involving political parties and community leaders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced. The initiative includes forming a 'think tank' to tackle youth violence related to drug use.

Vijayan highlighted the state's efforts to eradicate extreme poverty by 2025, with 78.74% of identified families now out of poverty. He also noted the progress in making Dharmadam the first poverty-free constituency in Kerala.

Additionally, the government's anti-corruption drive, led by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, has resulted in multiple arrests and cases, strengthening public trust and accountability through operations like 'Operation Spot Trap'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025