Kerala's Bold Initiatives: Combating Drugs, Poverty, and Corruption
Kerala intensifies its anti-drug campaign with political and community involvement. A 'think tank' is formed to address drug-related violence. The state also focuses on eradicating extreme poverty and corruption, launching operations and initiatives to ensure public welfare and transparency.
- Country:
- India
The state of Kerala is intensifying its battle against drug abuse with a robust anti-drug campaign involving political parties and community leaders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced. The initiative includes forming a 'think tank' to tackle youth violence related to drug use.
Vijayan highlighted the state's efforts to eradicate extreme poverty by 2025, with 78.74% of identified families now out of poverty. He also noted the progress in making Dharmadam the first poverty-free constituency in Kerala.
Additionally, the government's anti-corruption drive, led by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, has resulted in multiple arrests and cases, strengthening public trust and accountability through operations like 'Operation Spot Trap'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
