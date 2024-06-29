Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 11:21 IST
India Shelter Finance Corporation Celebrates CARE Ratings Upgrade
India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited (ISFCL) has announced an upgrade in its credit rating by CARE Ratings Limited, with its Long Term Bank Facilities now rated at CARE AA-; Stable, up from CARE A+; Positive. This new rating underscores ISFCL's commitment to financial stability and progressive growth.

The elevated rating acknowledges ISFCL's operational excellence and strategic initiatives aimed at understanding and serving its diverse customer base. Recognized as a leader in affordable housing finance, India Shelter's new rating is a testament to its robust growth trajectory and innovative approach to financial inclusion in India.

By providing specialized financial solutions tailored for self-employed and low-income groups, India Shelter is transforming homeownership dreams into reality. The CARE AA-; Stable rating signifies ISFCL's adept use of technology and strategic geographical expansion in enhancing service delivery.

India Shelter's market penetration, facilitated by a strong presence across various states and strategic use of technology, has fortified its credit appraisal system. The company is well-positioned for sustained growth, focusing on operational leverage and maintaining a healthy capital adequacy ratio to meet customer demands.

Serving Tier 2 and 3 cities in India, ISFCL provides affordable home loans to low-and middle-income segments, emphasizing first-time homebuyers. With a robust Pan-India network operating in 15 states through 223 branches, ISFCL maintains a diversified portfolio managed by a professional team backed by notable investors.

