Amritsar Rural Police arrests 6 people, recovers 8 kg heroin, 6 pistols in two seperate drug busts

The Amritsar Rural Police has arrested six people and recovered heroin weighing eight kilogrammes and three pistols, along with cash amounting to Rs 30,000, in two separate cases, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday. "Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, #Amritsar Rural Police in two different cases arrested six persons and recovered 8 Kg Heroin and 3 pistols with Rs30000 drug money," the Punjab DGP said in a post on 'X'.

The DGP said that FIRs have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is going on. "In both the cases, FIRs under NDPS Act have been registered and investigations on-going to establish backward and forward linkages @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to make our state drug-free as per the directions of CM @BhagwantMann," the DGP added.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab Police busted an inter-state opium smuggling syndicate operating from Jharkhand with the arrest of two big drug smugglers after recovering 66 kg of opium kept concealed in specially designed and fabricated compartments fitted underneath their Maruti Swift car, the DGP said on Friday. Those arrested have been identified as Sukhyad Singh, alias Yad, of village Dalmir Khera, and Jagraj Singh of village Bhamma Singh Wala in Ferozepur. Apart from recovering a big haul of opium, police teams have also recovered Rs 40000 in drug money and 400 grams of gold from their possession, besides, impounding their Swift car (PB 05 AC 5015) and a tractor.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that further financial investigation and meticulous follow-up in this case have resulted in the unearthing of 42 bank accounts, that were being used for financial transactions by the organised opium syndicate. "Following a financial trail in less than 24 hours, the Fazilka Police has frozen all 42 bank accounts with a whooping amount worth Rs 1.86 crore of drug proceeds," he said.

The DGP said that the Fazilka Police has also initiated the process of property forfeiture under 68F of the NDPS Act. Further investigations are on to trace the forward and backward linkages, he added. (ANI)

