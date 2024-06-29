CM Dhami distributes appointment letters to 170 candidates across various departments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to a total of 170 candidates for various departments under the state government on Saturday. The new appointees include 165 Assistant Engineers across 11 departments and 5 Junior Assistants for the Audit Department.

Wishing all the candidates, Chief Minister Dhami expressed his hope that the new recruits will serve the people with dedication and devotion in their respective roles. He emphasized that the aim of issuing the appointments was to ensure that all selected candidates benefit from the current selection year. "The state government is working rapidly in every field to bring Uttarakhand into the category of leading states of the country," Dhami said.

Dhami expected from all the selected candidates that all would contribute to making Uttarakhand the best state by doing better work in their field. The Chief Minister said that everyone has to work to increase the pride of their parents and the state by contributing 100 per cent in their field. The Chief Minister said that in the last three years, the effort of the state government has been to connect the youth with employment and self-employment in every field.

"In these 03 years, a total of 14 thousand 800 appointments have been provided through the Public Service Commission, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission and Medical Selection Board. Strict anti-cheating laws have been implemented in the state. Since the implementation of the anti-cheating law, all recruitment examinations have been conducted with complete transparency. Under this law, provisions have been made for strict action against the culprits," Dhami said. The Chief Minister said that he has worked in youth politics since the university, and the youth has always been his priority.

Cabinet Minister, Satpal Maharaj, while wishing a bright future for all the selected candidates, expressed hope that all the Assistant Engineers will work with excellence in their field and contribute to making Uttarakhand a developed state. He said that all the selected candidates should carry the feeling in their mind that there will be new things to learn in the field all the time, they have to move forward by assimilating them. Cabinet Minister Premchand Agarwal congratulated all the selected candidates and said that this is the beginning of a new innings of life for the selected candidates. He said that there was a shortage of Assistant Engineers in Uttarakhand for a long time. The new appointments will speed up the work.

Dhami said that there are development authorities in 9 districts of the state, to which assistant engineers will be appointed. The main objective of forming the authority in the state is to ensure the planned development of the areas. (ANI)

