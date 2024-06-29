"BJP misusing agencies...": AAP leader Dilip Pandey after Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody

Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is misusing central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation by filing "baseless fake" cases against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Saturday sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with the excise policy case.

"Aasman se farishte bhi utar jai aur vo bhi iss daur mai sach bole toh maare jaige (Even the angels who are sent down from the sky. They too will be killed if they speak the truth in this era). Everyone is seeing the misuse of agencies like ED and CBI by the BJP. The decision that has come in the Hemant Soren case has slapped ED. The BJP is misusing the system... By filing baseless fake cases, efforts are being made to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail. AAP's legal team is fighting this case," Dilip Pandey said addressing a press conference He also hit out at the BJP over the collapse of the canopy at the Delhi Airport and claimed that the quality was compromised in the project.

"Everyone saw whatever happened in Ayodhya. People were cheated in the name of Lord Ram and the public's money was sacrificed. This, however, didn't end here... A terminal was inaugurated in Jabalpur, but it collapsed in the rainfall. Similarly, three people were killed after a canopy collapsed in Delhi. And today in Gujarat's Rajkot, another canopy collapsed. What is happening?" he said. On Friday, heavy rain led to the collapse of a portion of the canopy at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, killing one person and injuring several others.

The Vacation Judge Sunena Sharma sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12, 2024.Advocate DP Singh appeared for CBI while seeking direction to send Arvind Kejriwal into Judicial Custody and alleged that during the police custody remand, the accused Arvind Kejriwal been examined/ interrogated. However, he did not cooperate with the investigation and deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record. On being confronted with the evidence, he did not give a proper and truthful explanation regarding the enhancement of the profit margin for wholesalers from 5 per cent to 12 per cent under the new Excise Policy of Delhi 2021-22, without any study or justification, said CBI.

On being confronted with the evidence, he did not give a proper and truthful explanation regarding the enhancement of the profit margin for wholesalers from 5 per cent to 12 per cent under the new Excise Policy of Delhi 2021-22, without any study or justification, said CBI. He also could not explain as to why during the peak of 2nd wave of Covid, the Cabinet approval for a revised Excise Policy was obtained through circulation in hurried manner within 01 day, when the accused persons of the South Group were camping in Delhi and holding meetings with his close associate Vijay Nair.

He evaded the questions regarding the meetings of his associate Vijay Nair with various stakeholders of the liquor business in Delhi and demanded illegal gratification from them for favorable provisions in the upcoming Excise Policy, CBI added. He also evaded questions regarding the transfer and utilization of ill-gotten money to the tune of Rs 44.54 crores in the Goa Assembly Elections by his party during 2021-22, said CBI.

In the light of aforesaid facts and circumstances, the further custodial interrogation of the accused Arvind Kejriwal is not required at this stage, said CBI. The Delhi High Court on recently stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfillment of twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)