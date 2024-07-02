President Ranil Wickremesinghe Announces Milestones in Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring

President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced on Tuesday that Sri Lanka has made substantial progress in debt restructuring, providing critical relief for its struggling economy.

Speaking to Parliament, Wickremesinghe addressed the benefits of their strategic actions and responded to opposition criticisms. He committed to submitting all related agreements for parliamentary review.

Since its first-ever sovereign default in 2022, Sri Lanka has faced severe financial challenges. Recent agreements with countries such as India and China mark significant milestones towards economic recovery, President Wickremesinghe assured, elaborating on details of debt restructuring plans that include extended repayment terms and low interest rates.

