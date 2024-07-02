Left Menu

President Ranil Wickremesinghe Announces Milestones in Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring

President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka declared substantial progress in the country's debt restructuring, which aims to stabilize the economy. He countered opposition criticism, shared agreements with bilateral creditors, and detailed future economic plans. The president emphasized achieving high growth rates and the role of international creditors.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:31 IST
President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced on Tuesday that Sri Lanka has made substantial progress in debt restructuring, providing critical relief for its struggling economy.

Speaking to Parliament, Wickremesinghe addressed the benefits of their strategic actions and responded to opposition criticisms. He committed to submitting all related agreements for parliamentary review.

Since its first-ever sovereign default in 2022, Sri Lanka has faced severe financial challenges. Recent agreements with countries such as India and China mark significant milestones towards economic recovery, President Wickremesinghe assured, elaborating on details of debt restructuring plans that include extended repayment terms and low interest rates.

