Tragic Stampede at Religious Gathering in Hathras: 27 Dead

At least 27 people died and several were injured in a stampede during a religious congregation in Pulrai village, Hathras. Overcrowding led to the tragic incident, which is under investigation. Authorities, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have expressed condolences and are ensuring relief measures and medical aid for those injured.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:14 IST
A devastating stampede claimed the lives of at least 27 individuals and left several others injured during a religious congregation in Pulrai village, Hathras district on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at a 'satsang' attended by a large crowd, as reported by Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh. "Twenty-seven bodies have been received at Etah hospital, comprising 23 women, three children, and a man," he informed reporters.

Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar attributed the stampede to overcrowding. A high-level investigation team from Agra and the divisional commissioner of Aligarh has been assigned to probe the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to provide immediate relief and medical aid to those injured. He assured prompt and proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

