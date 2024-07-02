Tragic Stampede at Religious Gathering in Hathras: 27 Dead

A devastating stampede claimed the lives of at least 27 individuals and left several others injured during a religious congregation in Pulrai village, Hathras district on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at a 'satsang' attended by a large crowd, as reported by Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh. "Twenty-seven bodies have been received at Etah hospital, comprising 23 women, three children, and a man," he informed reporters.

Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar attributed the stampede to overcrowding. A high-level investigation team from Agra and the divisional commissioner of Aligarh has been assigned to probe the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to provide immediate relief and medical aid to those injured. He assured prompt and proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

