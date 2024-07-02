Transgender Choreographer Assaulted in Andheri Over Petty Dispute
A 34-year-old transgender choreographer was assaulted in a residential building in Andheri over a petty dispute regarding power outages. The incident involved an unidentified man who switched off the power to her flat, leading to a confrontation. Police have registered a complaint and are investigating.
A 34-year-old transgender choreographer was assaulted by an unidentified man over a petty dispute in Andheri's Versova area, police reported on Tuesday.
The incident took place in a housing society on Monday night. The choreographer, who lives alone, had been experiencing frequent power outages in her flat. Upon investigating, she discovered that residents were tampering with the electricity meters.
She filmed a man switching off the power to her flat and confronted him, resulting in verbal abuse and a physical assault. The choreographer sustained leg injuries and was treated at a civic hospital. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation is ongoing.
