Plutus Wealth Management Divests Entire Stake in Yatharth Hospital for Rs 101 Crore

Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold its entire 2.9 per cent stake in Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services for Rs 101 crore through an open market transaction. Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 20 lakh shares in the hospital for Rs 81 crore. Share specifics and other buyers remain undisclosed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:21 IST
In a significant financial move, Plutus Wealth Management LLP exited Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services on Wednesday, selling its entire 2.9 per cent stake for Rs 101 crore via an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data from the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management offloaded 25 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 405.07 each, culminating in a total deal value of Rs 101.27 crore.

Simultaneously, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 20 lakh shares of the healthcare provider at an average price of Rs 405 per share, amounting to a transaction value of Rs 81 crore.

Other buyers involved in the transaction could not be identified. Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services witnessed a 0.93 per cent drop, closing at Rs 413.25 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

