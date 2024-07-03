Plutus Wealth Management Divests Entire Stake in Yatharth Hospital for Rs 101 Crore

In a significant financial move, Plutus Wealth Management LLP exited Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services on Wednesday, selling its entire 2.9 per cent stake for Rs 101 crore via an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data from the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management offloaded 25 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 405.07 each, culminating in a total deal value of Rs 101.27 crore.

Simultaneously, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 20 lakh shares of the healthcare provider at an average price of Rs 405 per share, amounting to a transaction value of Rs 81 crore.

Other buyers involved in the transaction could not be identified. Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services witnessed a 0.93 per cent drop, closing at Rs 413.25 apiece on the BSE.

