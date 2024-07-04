MNRE Launches Rs 200 Crore Scheme Under National Green Hydrogen Mission

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has unveiled comprehensive guidelines for a Rs 200 crore scheme aimed at bolstering testing facilities, infrastructure, and institutional support under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Allocated until the financial year 2025-26, the scheme is designed to develop rigorous quality and performance testing facilities, thus ensuring the quality, sustainability, and safety of Green Hydrogen (GH2) production and trade. The MNRE highlighted that this initiative will identify gaps in the existing testing facilities for components, technologies, and processes within the Green Hydrogen value chain, as well as create new facilities and upgrade the existing ones for secure operations.

The scheme will be implemented by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). Launched in January 2023, the National Green Hydrogen Mission has a total outlay of Rs 19,744 crore up to FY 2029-30 and aims to contribute to India's self-reliance in clean energy, inspiring the global Clean Energy Transition.

