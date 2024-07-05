Left Menu

ACESO to Expand with 60 New Channel Partners in 2023

ACESO, a tech platform in the insurance assignment business, plans to add 60 new channel partners this year, increasing their total to over 100. The company aims to grow business by connecting with policyholders and insurance agents, offering solutions for LIC endowment policies via a SEBI-registered trusteeship.

ACESO, a leading tech platform in the insurance assignment sector, announced plans to expand its network by adding 60 more channel partners this financial year.

The company, which currently has 40 partners, aims to exceed 100 by year's end. Founder Director Ketan B Mehta highlighted the initiative's focus on connecting with policyholders and insurance agents to spur growth.

ACESO specializes in monetizing LIC endowment policies, ensuring financial benefits and risk cover continuity for life assured. The company recently launched the Assignment of Life Insurance Policy (ALIP) solution for policyholders considering surrender or experiencing lapses.

ALIP allows access to the surrender value of endowment policies while preserving life cover benefits. The solution is facilitated by an independent SPV Trust, managed by a SEBI-registered trusteeship company, with expedited consideration processing within 48 hours upon documentation completion.

The entire documentation and KYC process is handled online, minimizing hassle for policyholders and agents. The assignment of most endowment policies is permitted under the Life Insurance Act, 1938, and Contract Act, 1872.

