Kerala's Campus Unrest: CPI(M) Secretary Slams 'False Propaganda'

Amid student unrest in Thiruvananthapuram, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan accused the media of spreading 'false propaganda'. Govindan addressed the issue at a press conference, calling out attempts to exploit the SFI and urging corrective measures. Allegations involve SFI attacking KSU members on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:10 IST
CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the brewing tensions in Thiruvananthapuram, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has criticized the media for disseminating what he calls 'false propaganda'. Govindan's statements came during a press conference on Thursday, addressing the recent student union conflicts in Kerala's capital.

In his address, Govindan said, 'Media is spreading false propaganda. SFI will address and correct any minor shortcomings and move forward. There is an attempt to exploit SFI. Issues at a particular college are being exaggerated.' He emphasized that wrongful tendencies, including assaults on teachers and students, must be corrected and not viewed from a one-sided perspective.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, clashed over the unrest. Several Congress MLAs moved an adjournment motion, which was rejected by the Chief Minister, who condemned campus conflicts and called for action against perpetrators.

The KSU accused SFI members of attacking their district leader, San Jose, on the Kerala University campus. Vice Chancellor Mohan Kunnummal has called for an urgent investigation into the incident. Police have registered a case against UDF MLAs Chandy Oommen and M Vincent, as well as other activists from both sides, in connection with the complaint. (ANI)

