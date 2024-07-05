Wimbledon 2023 Day 5: Rain Delays and Thrilling Victories
Day 5 of Wimbledon 2023 featured dramatic matches and rain delays. Carlos Alcaraz overcame Frances Tiafoe, while Paula Badosa stunned Daria Kasatkina. Matches on outer courts faced interruptions due to rain, but play continued on Centre Court and Court One thanks to their roofs.
On the fifth day of Wimbledon 2023, tennis enthusiasts witnessed a mix of relentless rain and riveting contests. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz had to dig deep to fend off American 29th seed Frances Tiafoe, clinching the match 5-7 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2 to advance to the fourth round.
Meanwhile, in another dramatic turn, Spain's Paula Badosa eliminated 14th seed Daria Kasatkina with a scoreline of 7-6(6) 4-6 6-4, securing her spot in the next round. On the outer courts, play was suspended due to heavy rain, but matches continued on Centre Court and Court One, thanks to their protective roofs.
Other highlights included American 12th seed Madison Keys setting up a clash with French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini after defeating Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, and Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov dispatched Frenchman Gael Monfils. Despite the weather disruptions, Day 5 was nothing short of eventful.
