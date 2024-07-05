Left Menu

Karnataka CM Makes Surprise Visit to Boost Residential School Infrastructure

Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah visited Morarji Desai Residential School in Bengaluru, emphasizing the provision of more infrastructure for state residential schools. Addressing media, he highlighted the quality and ongoing improvements in residential schools while also interacting with students and sharing a meal with them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:43 IST
Karnataka CM Makes Surprise Visit to Boost Residential School Infrastructure
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah on Friday made an unannounced visit to Morarji Desai Residential School in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, stressing the need for enhanced infrastructure across the state's residential schools. During the visit, following the SCSP/TSP State Development Council Meeting, he engaged directly with the students.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah underscored the superior quality of residential schools compared to their counterparts. He announced, "There are 833 residential schools in the state, and all are set to receive well-equipped buildings in a phased construction plan. We are transitioning all Ashram schools into residential schools."

The Chief Minister also noted that these schools provide free meals and accommodation along with coaching in English, Science, and Mathematics. Notably, Siddaramaiah shared a meal of food and sambar with the students during his visit.

The Morarji Desai Residential School, converted from a government school in Chamarajpet, currently has 218 students enrolled. The Chief Minister and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have scheduled a meeting with party workers on July 6 to discuss pressing issues, as per an official statement.

The official release stated, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will meet party workers and office bearers at the party office on Queens Road on July 6 between 3 pm and 5 pm. Registration for this first-come, first-serve meeting can be done via the provided mobile number. This event is exclusive to party workers and office bearers, excluding party MLAs," according to Deputy CM Shivakumar's office.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024