Karnataka CM Makes Surprise Visit to Boost Residential School Infrastructure

Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah on Friday made an unannounced visit to Morarji Desai Residential School in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, stressing the need for enhanced infrastructure across the state's residential schools. During the visit, following the SCSP/TSP State Development Council Meeting, he engaged directly with the students.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah underscored the superior quality of residential schools compared to their counterparts. He announced, "There are 833 residential schools in the state, and all are set to receive well-equipped buildings in a phased construction plan. We are transitioning all Ashram schools into residential schools."

The Chief Minister also noted that these schools provide free meals and accommodation along with coaching in English, Science, and Mathematics. Notably, Siddaramaiah shared a meal of food and sambar with the students during his visit.

The Morarji Desai Residential School, converted from a government school in Chamarajpet, currently has 218 students enrolled. The Chief Minister and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have scheduled a meeting with party workers on July 6 to discuss pressing issues, as per an official statement.

The official release stated, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will meet party workers and office bearers at the party office on Queens Road on July 6 between 3 pm and 5 pm. Registration for this first-come, first-serve meeting can be done via the provided mobile number. This event is exclusive to party workers and office bearers, excluding party MLAs," according to Deputy CM Shivakumar's office.