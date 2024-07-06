Left Menu

Judicial Inquiry Commission Inspects Hathras Stampede Site: Major Developments Revealed

The Uttar Pradesh government's Judicial Inquiry Commission inspected the Hathras stampede site, which claimed 121 lives. Headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastava (retired), the commission aims to submit its report within two months. Meanwhile, key suspect Devprakash Madhukar has surrendered to authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:30 IST
Judicial Inquiry Commission Inspects Hathras Stampede Site: Major Developments Revealed
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Judicial Inquiry Commission, appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government, visited the Hathras stampede site on Saturday. The incident, which occurred on July 2, resulted in 121 fatalities. This commission, chaired by former Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, promises an investigation report within two months.

Former IAS officer Hemant Rao and former IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh accompanied Justice Srivastava during the inspection. Addressing the media, Srivastava emphasized the thoroughness of the probe, stating, 'We will question all necessary individuals and assure a timely report in alignment with our mandate.'

Meanwhile, Devprakash Madhukar, the main suspect cited in the First Information Report (FIR) regarding the stampede, has surrendered to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Special Task Force (STF), and Police. His advocate, AP Singh, confirmed the surrender and urged authorities to consider Madhukar's health during the investigation.

Rahul Gandhi of Congress visited Hathras on Friday to console the families affected by the tragedy. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the bereaved families and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Preliminary reports suggest the stampede began when devotees, eager to seek blessings, were pushed back by security personnel.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024