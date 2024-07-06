Judicial Inquiry Commission Inspects Hathras Stampede Site: Major Developments Revealed

The Judicial Inquiry Commission, appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government, visited the Hathras stampede site on Saturday. The incident, which occurred on July 2, resulted in 121 fatalities. This commission, chaired by former Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, promises an investigation report within two months.

Former IAS officer Hemant Rao and former IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh accompanied Justice Srivastava during the inspection. Addressing the media, Srivastava emphasized the thoroughness of the probe, stating, 'We will question all necessary individuals and assure a timely report in alignment with our mandate.'

Meanwhile, Devprakash Madhukar, the main suspect cited in the First Information Report (FIR) regarding the stampede, has surrendered to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Special Task Force (STF), and Police. His advocate, AP Singh, confirmed the surrender and urged authorities to consider Madhukar's health during the investigation.

Rahul Gandhi of Congress visited Hathras on Friday to console the families affected by the tragedy. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the bereaved families and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Preliminary reports suggest the stampede began when devotees, eager to seek blessings, were pushed back by security personnel.

