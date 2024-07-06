Left Menu

BSF Seizes 1 Kg of Suspected Heroin in Punjab's Border Areas

BSF recovered suspected heroin from farming fields in Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts, thwarting cross-border smuggling attempts. A total of over 1 kg of narcotics was seized during two separate operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:03 IST
BSF Seizes 1 Kg of Suspected Heroin in Punjab's Border Areas
Suspected heroin recovered by BSF. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a narcotic substance, suspected to be heroin, from a farming field in Gurdaspur on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the BSF. The BSF Punjab Frontier reported that on July 6, 2024, based on intelligence regarding a suspected packet in Gurdaspur district's border area, BSF troops launched a search operation. At around 10:30 am, the troops recovered a 480-gram packet of suspected heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape from a farming field in village Wazirpur Afgana, Gurdaspur District.

The BSF stated that reliable intelligence and swift action prevented another attempt by cross-border narco-smugglers to smuggle narcotics into Punjab. In another operation, BSF and Punjab Police jointly recovered around 550 grams of heroin from the Amritsar border area. On July 4, 2024, BSF intelligence shared information about the presence of a narcotics packet in the district. Troops, in collaboration with Punjab police, conducted a search operation, seizing a packet of suspected heroin weighing 550 grams near village Roranwala Khurd in Amritsar district.

The seized narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring and illuminating strip attached. The border district of Amritsar is known for illegal weapons and narcotics smuggling from across the border.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024