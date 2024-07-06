BSF Seizes 1 Kg of Suspected Heroin in Punjab's Border Areas

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a narcotic substance, suspected to be heroin, from a farming field in Gurdaspur on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the BSF. The BSF Punjab Frontier reported that on July 6, 2024, based on intelligence regarding a suspected packet in Gurdaspur district's border area, BSF troops launched a search operation. At around 10:30 am, the troops recovered a 480-gram packet of suspected heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape from a farming field in village Wazirpur Afgana, Gurdaspur District.

The BSF stated that reliable intelligence and swift action prevented another attempt by cross-border narco-smugglers to smuggle narcotics into Punjab. In another operation, BSF and Punjab Police jointly recovered around 550 grams of heroin from the Amritsar border area. On July 4, 2024, BSF intelligence shared information about the presence of a narcotics packet in the district. Troops, in collaboration with Punjab police, conducted a search operation, seizing a packet of suspected heroin weighing 550 grams near village Roranwala Khurd in Amritsar district.

The seized narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring and illuminating strip attached. The border district of Amritsar is known for illegal weapons and narcotics smuggling from across the border.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)