Vedanta's Anil Agarwal Meets Odisha CM, Boosts Commitment to State's Development

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday to extend his congratulations on the new government's formation and discuss the ongoing and future development of the state.

Agarwal emphasized Vedanta Group's unwavering commitment to Odisha's progress during the meeting. He expressed confidence in the new government's vision and leadership, highlighting the state's crucial role in Vedanta's success and its dedication to sustainable and inclusive development.

Vedanta Group has invested over Rs 1,00,000 crore in Odisha, establishing major industrial facilities and creating significant employment opportunities. Agarwal announced additional investments of Rs 25,000 crore during the Make in Odisha 2022 event and discussed community development initiatives benefiting over 4.5 lakh people across 500 villages.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)