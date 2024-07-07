Left Menu

Pakistan Secures $5 Billion Investment for Petroleum and Gas Exploration

Pakistan is poised to receive a USD 5 billion investment over the next three years from local and international firms for the exploration and development of petroleum and gas reserves. The move aims to save valuable foreign exchange and provide relief from high fuel prices. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of local production and constituted a committee to address sector challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:58 IST
Pakistan Secures $5 Billion Investment for Petroleum and Gas Exploration
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is set to receive an investment of USD 5 billion over the next three years from local and international firms to explore and develop petroleum and gas reserves. This investment is expected to save the country's valuable foreign exchange and provide relief to citizens burdened by high fuel prices.

The announcement came during a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a delegation of oil and gas exploration and production companies. The meeting revealed plans for around 240 excavation sites in the next three years with the anticipated investment.

Pakistan's current domestic production stands at 70,998 barrels and 3,131 MMSCFD gas per day. Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the need to explore offshore reserves and stated that local production is a top priority to cut import costs.

Sharif directed authorities to prioritize solutions to industry problems and formed a committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to devise an attractive policy for the sector. The committee will include experts and relevant authorities to consult with industry representatives and submit proposals.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for his proactive approach in involving the sector in the consultation process and addressing their issues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024