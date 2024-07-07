Ukrainian Drone Strikes Spark Fires at Russian Oil Depots
A Ukrainian drone strike caused fires at multiple oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar region. Local authorities reported on Saturday that depots in Pavlovsky and Leningradsky districts were affected. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in Pavlovsky on Saturday, and the fire in Leningradsky was put out by Sunday.
Authorities have confirmed that a fire ignited by a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region has been successfully extinguished.
On Saturday, local sources reported that several oil depots were ablaze in the Pavlovsky and Leningradsky districts, attributed to debris from downed drones.
Firefighters managed to quench the fire in Pavlovsky on Saturday. By Sunday, officials announced via Telegram that the Leningradsky fire had also been brought under control.
