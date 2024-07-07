Ukrainian Drone Strikes Spark Fires at Russian Oil Depots

Authorities have confirmed that a fire ignited by a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region has been successfully extinguished.

On Saturday, local sources reported that several oil depots were ablaze in the Pavlovsky and Leningradsky districts, attributed to debris from downed drones.

Firefighters managed to quench the fire in Pavlovsky on Saturday. By Sunday, officials announced via Telegram that the Leningradsky fire had also been brought under control.

