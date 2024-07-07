Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Spark Fires at Russian Oil Depots

A Ukrainian drone strike caused fires at multiple oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar region. Local authorities reported on Saturday that depots in Pavlovsky and Leningradsky districts were affected. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in Pavlovsky on Saturday, and the fire in Leningradsky was put out by Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 13:57 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Spark Fires at Russian Oil Depots
AI Generated Representative Image

Authorities have confirmed that a fire ignited by a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region has been successfully extinguished.

On Saturday, local sources reported that several oil depots were ablaze in the Pavlovsky and Leningradsky districts, attributed to debris from downed drones.

Firefighters managed to quench the fire in Pavlovsky on Saturday. By Sunday, officials announced via Telegram that the Leningradsky fire had also been brought under control.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024