JP Nadda Lauds AIIMS Jammu as India's Top Medical Institution During Visit

Union Health Minister JP Nadda paid a visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu on Sunday, affirming that the newly inaugurated medical institution has rapidly become one of India's best. Nadda was accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina.

"In February, PM Modi inaugurated AIIMS Jammu, and classes commenced shortly after. On my visit today, I assessed the facilities and progress. AIIMS Jammu has achieved a reputation for exceptional quality," Nadda told reporters. He also vouched for the state-of-the-art infrastructure, equipment, and logistics at the institution.

Nadda announced that the Outpatient Department (OPD) services would start soon and that efforts are underway to recruit more distinguished faculties. He emphasized that residents of J-K, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh would benefit from the healthcare at AIIMS Jammu rather than traveling to Chandigarh or Delhi.

"Providing professional education is our privilege. Witnessing world-class medical facilities here is gratifying," Nadda added. In the lead-up to the Assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda chaired a strategic meeting with the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit leaders. The gathering took place in Jammu.

The meeting saw the attendance of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, J-K party President Ravinder Raina, and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. Nadda and Singh also visited the Raghunath Temple in Jammu, offering prayers, with pictures shared by the J&K Dharmarth Trust.

Jammu and Kashmir might witness its first Assembly election in September, as directed by the Supreme Court after the abrogation of the region's special status in 2019. The last elections were held in 2014 before the revocation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the state into two Union Territories. Political parties have been demanding timely elections and the restoration of statehood. The Supreme Court has instructed the Election Commission and the Centre to ensure polls by September. (ANI)

