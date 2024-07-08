South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Warns NATO of North Korean Threat to Europe

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced plans to address NATO leaders regarding the unique threat posed by North Korean military ties with Russia, underscoring the critical decision Moscow faces between the two Koreas. Yoon warned that Russia's future ties with South Korea hinge on its actions, particularly concerning the new military pact with Pyongyang.

In a statement to Reuters, Yoon stressed the grave challenge this alliance presents to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe. This comes ahead of his trip to Washington for a NATO summit, marking his third participation as the first South Korean leader to attend such meetings since 2022.

Yoon, together with counterparts from Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, will join NATO discussions. He reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to strengthening security ties with Europe and global allies, especially in light of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing threat from North Korea.

