Two Hit-and-Run Cases Shake Maharashtra: Arrests Made, Investigations Ongoing

Authorities have detained the accused involved in separate hit-and-run incidents in Pune and Mumbai. The Pune incident resulted in one death and one injury, while the Mumbai case led to the death of a woman and involved the son of a political party leader. Investigations are ongoing in both cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:30 IST
Two Hit-and-Run Cases Shake Maharashtra: Arrests Made, Investigations Ongoing
Car involved in accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained one accused and seized the vehicle involved in the tragic Pune hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of Samadhan Kohli in the early hours today. The injured, Sanjog Shyam Shinde, is under medical supervision and reported to be in stable condition.

The accused, identified as 24-year-old Siddharth Raju Kengar, alias Gorakh, struck two marshals on a motorcycle in the Bopodi area of Pune around 1:30 a.m., killing one officer and injuring the other. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Magar confirmed that the vehicle has been traced, although the driver is currently at large.

Separately, in a similar incident in Mumbai yesterday, a BMW car driven by the son of a political party leader hit a bike in Worli, leading to the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa. Rajendra Singh Rajawat, along with the father of the main accused Rajesh Shah, has been arrested, while the main perpetrator remains absconding. Six police teams have been deployed to apprehend him. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised stringent legal action against the culprits.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

