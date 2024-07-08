GE Power India Bags Key NTPC Turbine Spares Contract

GE Power India Ltd has secured a significant contract from state-owned NTPC to supply main turbine spares, according to a regulatory filing released on Monday.

The order, which is valued at Rs 18.71 million plus 18 per cent GST, will be executed over a period of 9.5 months at NTPC's Talcher plant in Odisha.

GE Power India, known for its engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, and servicing of power plants, operates engineering centers in Noida and Kolkata, with a dedicated boiler manufacturing unit in Durgapur, West Bengal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)