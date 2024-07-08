GE Power India Bags Key NTPC Turbine Spares Contract
GE Power India Ltd has announced securing a crucial order from NTPC for the supply of main turbine spares at Talcher, Odisha. The order is valued at Rs 18.71 million, excluding GST. Execution will take place over 9.5 months. GE Power India specializes in engineering, procurement, and servicing of power plants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
GE Power India Ltd has secured a significant contract from state-owned NTPC to supply main turbine spares, according to a regulatory filing released on Monday.
The order, which is valued at Rs 18.71 million plus 18 per cent GST, will be executed over a period of 9.5 months at NTPC's Talcher plant in Odisha.
GE Power India, known for its engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, and servicing of power plants, operates engineering centers in Noida and Kolkata, with a dedicated boiler manufacturing unit in Durgapur, West Bengal.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ragging Incident Shakes Uttarakhand Engineering College
Greaves Engineering Unveils Environmentally Friendly CPCB IV+ Compliant Gensets
Coal Stocks Surge: Ensure Steady Supply for Thermal Power Plants
Shivalik Engineering Industries Set to Launch IPO, Aims to Raise Rs 335 Crore
AJAX Engineering Launches Multilingual AI Platform for Concrete Industry