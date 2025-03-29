KP Green Engineering Secures Rs. 756.40 Crore Orders, Expands PEB Solutions
KP Green Engineering Limited announces Rs. 756.40 crore in new orders, enhancing its market position in renewable energy and infrastructure. The company expands its Pre-Engineered Building solutions, aiming to quadruple galvanising capacity with Asia's largest kettle, contributing to India's clean energy goals and boosting its industrial footprint.
KP Green Engineering, part of the KP Group, has secured orders totaling Rs. 756.40 crore, underscoring its prowess in customized steel engineering for renewable energy and infrastructure. These substantial orders demonstrate the firm's strong market presence and ability to execute diverse industrial projects.
In a statement, Dr. Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted the company's expanding role as a leading partner in the renewable energy sector. The firm remains committed to timely project execution and technological innovation, aligning with India's clean energy ambitions.
The company is rolling out Pre-Engineered Building solutions to address industrial demands, boosting its production capability by 24,000 MT annually. The Matar facility will soon host Asia's largest galvanising kettle, with an annual capacity set to reach 2.94 lakh metric tonnes, vastly expanding KP Green Engineering's output potential.
