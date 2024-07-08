Rajya Sabha Member Calls for Action on Floating Solar Project in Maharashtra

Rajya Sabha member Bhagwat Karad announced on Monday his intention to write to the government requesting the denotification of the area required for the floating solar project at Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra. Karad expressed his optimism that this project would significantly reduce water evaporation rates.

The meeting chaired by Karad focused on the development initiatives ongoing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Among the notable highlights was the floating solar project, which he stated would not only decrease annual water evaporation by 33 percent once operational but also generate electricity and provide shade for birds in the area.

Karad revealed that expanding the airstrip at Chikalthana faced several obstacles. He proposed that a 280-meter wide river area could be closed through a slab and suggested acquiring approximately 147 acres of land for this expansion. He also expressed concern over the slower-than-expected progress on the water pipeline scheme, which might miss its December 2024 deadline.

