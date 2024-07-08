Mizoram CM Boosts Ties with Taiwan at New Delhi Expo 2024

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma on Monday attended the Taiwan Expo 2024 in New Delhi, expressing keen interest in enhancing ties and exploring collaborative opportunities with Taiwan. In an official statement on social media, the Chief Minister emphasized Mizoram's intent to strengthen relationships and seek new avenues for cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Expo, Chief Minister Lalduhawma met with Foxconn India Representative V Lee. The meeting, detailed in an official post, focused on employment opportunities for Mizoram's youth at Foxconn and the potential evaluation for a manufacturing base in Mizoram. The Expo is organized by the International Trade Administration, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, with the support of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The Taiwan Expo 2024 serves as a crucial platform to showcase Taiwan's latest innovations and technological advancements. Featuring 110 leading Taiwanese manufacturers, it covers five significant themes: Smart Manufacturing, Smart City, Smart Lifestyle, Wellness, and Green Innovations. This premier event is an opportunity to explore a wide array of cutting-edge products and services from Taiwan.

