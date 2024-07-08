Four Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir
In a tragic incident, four Army soldiers were killed and several others injured in a terrorist attack in Kathua's Machedi area, Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter between troops and terrorists is ongoing. Recent clashes have also resulted in six terrorists killed, dealing a blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen.
In a tragic incident, four Army soldiers were killed and several others injured in a terrorist attack in the Machedi area of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter between troops and the terrorists is still ongoing. More details are awaited as officials continue to monitor the situation closely.
According to authorities, the Machedi area falls under the 9th Corps of the Indian Army. This latest attack comes amid increasing violence in Jammu and Kashmir, further illustrating the region's volatile security situation.
In related news, six terrorists were recently killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander of 1sec RR, remarked that these operations deliver a significant blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen. He added that during one of these operations, an Army personnel also lost his life. The first encounter occurred in Modergam village, followed by another in the Frisal Chinnigam area. Notably, the region has experienced a surge in terrorist activities over the past few months. Earlier in June, security forces neutralized three terrorists in an encounter in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda.
