AI-Powered Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) Masterclass Garners Global Participation

The AI-Powered Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) Masterclass, held last week, witnessed an impressive turnout with significant international engagement, notably from South African countries. Participants from Pakistan and China also joined India's premier skilling platform, SIDH, reflecting a strong global interest in AI and digital education.

Organized by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), the World Bank, and UNESCO, the masterclass gathered global experts and enthusiasts. Key dignitaries, including Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Sierra Leone, were in attendance.

According to NSDC, the event registered 3,672 individuals from 128 countries, underscoring its international scope. South Africa led the African representation with 55 registrants, followed by Nigeria with 66, Kenya with 61, and Ghana with 27 participants. Notable Asian participation included 18 registrants from Pakistan and 5 from China, contributing to the diverse international presence.

Participants engaged actively in sessions, including panel discussions and workshops. They shared diverse perspectives, enriching the event and fostering a collaborative learning environment. Panelists highlighted AI's transformative impact on education, emphasizing successful implementations in various regions.

The masterclass facilitated networking opportunities, enabling attendees to form partnerships and explore collaborative projects. The event concluded with a strong call for continued global collaboration in AI-powered education. The positive feedback from participants underscored the value of such international engagements in fostering innovation and progress.

