Inox Wind Secures Major 200 MW Wind Energy Project in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Inox Wind has secured an order for a 200 MW wind energy project to be executed in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The project involves 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators and includes post-commissioning multi-year operations and maintenance services. The CEO emphasized the company's commitment to growth.

Inox Wind on Tuesday announced it has secured a significant order for a 200 MW wind energy project from a notable renewable C&I power producer.

The comprehensive project will take place in both Gujarat and Rajasthan, according to a statement released by the company.

The order involves Inox Wind Ltd's (IWL) state-of-the-art 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), with a scope that includes end-to-end turnkey execution. Additional services encompass multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) post-commissioning. CEO Kailash Tarachandani stated, ''I believe this, along with our existing order book and robust order pipeline, underscores our commitment to achieving substantial growth in FY25 and beyond.''

