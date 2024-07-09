Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes and Drone Attacks Between Ukraine and Russia

A series of drone attacks launched by Ukraine resulted in fires at power substations and an oil depot in Russia. These attacks followed a deadly Russian missile strike on Kyiv's main children's hospital. Russian air defenses intercepted numerous drones, while Ukrainian assaults caused casualties and infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:38 IST
Ukraine's drone attacks set ablaze power substations and an oil depot in Russia on Tuesday, according to Russian officials. This follows Russia's missile strike on Kyiv's children's hospital on Monday, which killed at least 41 civilians in the deadliest airstrike for months.

Russian defense systems intercepted 38 drones, with 21 over Rostov and seven over Kursk, both bordering Ukraine. Explosions were also reported in Kalach-on-the-Don, Volgograd, and Belgorod. Governor Andrei Bocharov confirmed fires from drone debris.

While some fires were controlled, injuries and infrastructure damage persisted. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed retaliation. Details remain unverified by independent sources, and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

